Yarbrough, Timothy A.

Sunday December 5, 2021. Dear brother of Brian Yarbrough. Loving nephew of Gina Pambianco. Our dear cousin and friend.

Services: A memorial service will be held at KUTIS CITY CHAPEL, 2906 Gravois Ave., Saturday, December 18 at 1:00 p.m. Contributions to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) or Shatterproof greatly appreciated by the family.