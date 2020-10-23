Heugele, T.J. Jr.

Born 01/05/1930, died suddenly of heart failure 04/20/2020. Tom, grew up in south St. Louis. He graduated Roosevelt High School in 1949, served in the Korean War, 1951 to 1953, and married Patricia Jo Sneed in 1955. Pat preceded him in death, 02/27/17. Tom is survived by 3 children and a granddaughter. Kathy Gioia, (Rick Gioia) Tom Heugele III, Tim Heugele (LA), Heather Gioia (San Francisco), cousins and friends. Tom retired from the City of St. Louis, as the Street Commissioner in 1992. Tom and Pat moved to Meramec Bluffs 12 years ago. They really enjoyed shuffleboard, water volleyball and lots of other activities while living there.

Services: Visitation with the family is Friday, October 23 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chapel of the Cross at Meramec Bluffs Senior Living facility. (Off Vance Rd. near 141). Service begins at 9:30 a.m. Interment immediately following at Jefferson Barracks at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Meramec Bluffs Senior Living, the American Heart Association or the charity of your choice is appreciated.