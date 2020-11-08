Katz, Toby

November 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Irvin Katz; dear mother and mother-in-law of Debbie Katz Barash (Jesse), Richard Katz, Larry Katz (Michele Katz Reichlin) and Amie Katz (Harvey McNaughton); dear grandmother of Sara Katz, Brandon Katz, Stephanie (Katz) Schorzman (Brian), Daniel Barash and Abbie Barash (Adam Jenkins); dear "GG" of Charlie and Walker Schorzman; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Robert Levy (late Betty), the late Bobbi Guller (late Sidney) and the late Elliot Levy (Mary). Dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Toby was kind, loving and energetic. She experienced life to its' fullest including her passion for cooking, baking, gardening, hiking, biking, playing cards, decorating, travel and the arts. She was an OASIS volunteer who tutored grade school kids to improve their literacy, and was active in the Women's Study Group. Toby was a successful businesswoman who ran SP Distributing Co. following in the footsteps of her late husband.

Her beautiful life will forever be remembered and cherished by her beloved family and friends.

Services: A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 8 at 12:30 PM CT via Live Stream. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for details. Memorial contributions preferred to Central Institute for the Deaf or the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE