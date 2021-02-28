Shore, Todd H.

56, passed away suddenly, Monday, February 8, 2021, at his home.

He was born January 22, 1965 in Fredonia, Kansas to Harold D. Shore and Karen Frank-Plumlee.

Growing up, Todd lived in Fredonia, KS; Dawn, MO; Welston, OK; Chandler, OK; Maple Hill, KS where he graduated from a nearby high school in Saint Mary, KS; and Glen Carbon, IL, where he made his final home.

Todd worked in the Information Technology field and was always mentoring those with whom he worked. Many of his subordinates left for better jobs after he had spent time with them and taught them what they needed to know to progress. He enjoyed the fact that he was able to help them move up and move on. Constantly losing their employees when they left for better jobs did not, however, always amuse his supervisors.

He married Maxine Chaplain, originally from Jamaica, on July 25, 1999, in a lovely service in his backyard officiated by his father. At this time he gained a stepdaughter, Aiesha Dukes, at the age of 15. As she grew up, he was proud of her and provided her his dry, wry, and somewhat cynical advice. He was justly proud of her dancing, acting, and her ability to thrive in those challenging professions in Chicago and New York.

He is survived by his parents and their spouses; Harold (Arlene) Shore of Enid, OK and Karen (Bob) Frank-Plumlee of Lincoln, MT; wife; stepdaughter; two sisters, Valerie (Mark) Barnett and Stephanie Shore; two brothers, Paul (Jeanna) Shore and Brian (June) Dunford-Shore; four stepsisters; two stepbrothers; and many nieces and nephews.

Todd is preceded in death by his best friend, Bob, whom he was very loyal to as evidenced by his dedication during his last days. Services: A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date. Marks Mortuary in Wood River was entrusted with arrangements.