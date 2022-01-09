Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tom James Dubis
FUNERAL HOME
Robert D. Brown Funeral Home - Hillsboro
103 4th St.
Hillsboro, MO

Dubis, Tom James

77, of Jefferson County, Missouri, on December 22, 2021. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, child of Christ and "Buddy" to all of us.

Services: A celebration of life will be held @11:00 on January 22, Hillsboro Christian Church, 4865 Highway B, Hillsboro, Mo, 63050.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Jude or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Donations can be made online, by phone or mail: St Jude, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, (800)805-5856 or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018,

(888)557-7177


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
22
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Hillsboro Christian Church
4865 Highway B, Hillsboro, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Robert D. Brown Funeral Home - Hillsboro
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.