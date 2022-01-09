Dubis, Tom James

77, of Jefferson County, Missouri, on December 22, 2021. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, child of Christ and "Buddy" to all of us.

Services: A celebration of life will be held @11:00 on January 22, Hillsboro Christian Church, 4865 Highway B, Hillsboro, Mo, 63050.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Jude or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Donations can be made online, by phone or mail: St Jude, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, (800)805-5856 or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018,

(888)557-7177