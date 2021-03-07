Scheibelhut, Tom

age 77, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Loving brother to Margie Fague; beloved husband to Jan (Lark) Scheibelhut for 57 years; devoted father to Teri Scheibelhut Dandino (Jason Sutfin) and Tony Scheibelhut (Renie); cherished grandpa to Dominic, Jesse, Anthony, Charlie and Claudia; dear family and friend to so many.

Services: A celebration of Tom's life will be held early this summer for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please honor Tom by making a tribute donation to the Pink Sisters, 1438 E Warne Ave., St. Louis, MO 63107.