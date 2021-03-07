Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tom Scheibelhut

Scheibelhut, Tom

age 77, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Loving brother to Margie Fague; beloved husband to Jan (Lark) Scheibelhut for 57 years; devoted father to Teri Scheibelhut Dandino (Jason Sutfin) and Tony Scheibelhut (Renie); cherished grandpa to Dominic, Jesse, Anthony, Charlie and Claudia; dear family and friend to so many.

Services: A celebration of Tom's life will be held early this summer for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please honor Tom by making a tribute donation to the Pink Sisters, 1438 E Warne Ave., St. Louis, MO 63107.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
We are from Ontario, Canada and were saddened to hear of the passing of our "snowbird friend" Tom. We met Tom & Jan 8 years ago in Florida. Lots of good times, laughs, euchre games, and onion rings at Cheddars! He loved to tease us Canadians for saying "EH", and Americans say "HUH". Our condolences to Jan and family. RIP Buddy
Carol & Wally Field
March 14, 2021
A stand up man
David lay
March 11, 2021
My dearest cousin, Tom, thank you for being in my life. To Jan and family, Tom will always hold a special place in our hearts. Our love and prayers; Carol & Rally
Carol S. Collins
March 9, 2021
With deepest sympathy Tom and I worked together for many years he saw me attend the union meeting and made me become a shop stewart and l will always be thankful
Jerome Hewitt
March 8, 2021
Tom was a mentor and a friend at Laclede. He always said and honest days work for and honest day pay. Will always be honored.
Tim Longo
March 8, 2021
My condolences, I trained and worked with Tom for many years at Laclede . Always a good guy lots of laughs and good memories.
Danny Raney
March 8, 2021
I would like to offer my deepest condolences and prayers to the family. May he rest in Eternal peace.
Orlando Thomas
March 8, 2021
With deepest sympathy, to Jan and the family.
PETER ZIMMERMANN
March 8, 2021
Jan, we are thinking of you and you have our deepest sympathy. Tom was such a great guy and we sure did have a lot of great over the fence conversations.
Shel and Debby Roberts
March 7, 2021
So very sorry for your lost .
daniel dandino
March 7, 2021
Tony and Renie, We are so sorry for you loss. Prayers to you all for God´s peace during this difficult time.
Anne and Bob Buganski
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results