Meitz, Tomielene Elizabeth

(nee Swindle) died peacefully on December 14, 2021 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Vincent Meitz; cherished daughter of the late Eunie and Velma Swindle; devoted mother of Chris (Janet) Meitz and Amy (Brian) Kious; loving grandmother of Lauren Meitz, Audrey Kious, Wesley Kious, and Rhiannon Kious; dear sister of June (Otis) Madonna and the late John Swindle. Tomieline was a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews.

Tomielene was born on January 15, 1937 in Arkansas. She graduated from Central High School in St. Louis in 1955, and married Vincent Meitz in 1958, who she met while waitressing at Crown Candy Kitchen. She retired in 1999 from her career as a claims adjuster at St. Paul Insurance Company, where she worked for her entire professional career, except for a break to raise her children.

Tomielene was known for her quick wit and sense of humor. She enjoyed playing bingo, cake decorating, drawing funny cartoons of friends and family, crocheting, practical jokes, reading, bargain shopping, and in recent years, playing with her grandchildren, misbehaving with her sister, and enjoying coffee with her friends at Villa at Riverwood.

Services: Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 10:30-11:30am at Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street. Funeral Service to follow at 11:30am. Memorials to Susan G. Komen Foundation. Visit Baue.com