Gamache, Toni Marie

(nee Bauza) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Beloved wife of David R. Gamache; dear mother of Courtney, Samantha and Bradley Gamache; dear daughter of Rose and the late Eugene Bauza; dear sister of Leslie Kline and Tracy Dorsey; our dear niece, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, June 28, 9:15 a.m. to St. Joseph Catholic Church (Imperial, MO) for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Siteman Cancer Research Center appreciated. Visitation Sunday 4-7 p.m.