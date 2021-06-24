Menu
Toni Marie Gamache
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Gamache, Toni Marie

(nee Bauza) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Beloved wife of David R. Gamache; dear mother of Courtney, Samantha and Bradley Gamache; dear daughter of Rose and the late Eugene Bauza; dear sister of Leslie Kline and Tracy Dorsey; our dear niece, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, June 28, 9:15 a.m. to St. Joseph Catholic Church (Imperial, MO) for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Siteman Cancer Research Center appreciated. Visitation Sunday 4-7 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
28
Funeral
9:15a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
28
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Imperial, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
David I am so sorry for your loss, although we have not seen or talked in years I often think of the times at NGFS law firm. I remember when you got married and started your family. You and your family will remain in my prayers
Mary Cunningham (Vance)
June 28, 2021
Michelle Chaves Spear
School
June 27, 2021
Michelle Chaves Spear
School
June 27, 2021
My condolences to David and the family on your huge loss; wife, mother, friend. I will always treasure our high school years, and connecting again in college, the honor of witnessing your union, and all the family Christmas cards I received over the years. I know she was proud of her family most and her role as a mother. May she Rest In Peace and may you find comfort in your memories and her presence in tokens left behind. I am so sorry she is gone physically from our earth.
Michelle Chaves Spear
School
June 27, 2021
Toni and I were friends from the time we could talk because our parents had been friends since elementary school. We were good friends at DuBourg. My sympathies to Toni's family. She will always hold a special place in my heart.
Janice Wheelehan
Friend
June 26, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Lois
Other
June 26, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Toni's family and friends. Toni and I were friends at St. Raphael's, after I started there in 5th grade. Such a sweet and funny girl! My condolences to all.
Gwen (Stuckel) Boggan
School
June 26, 2021
My deepest sympathy, Toni and I were high school friends and she will be missed dearly. Rest in peace my friend.
Patti Davila Green
Friend
June 25, 2021
