Trevor Edward Thornton
Thornton, Trevor Edward

of O'Fallon, MO, passed away at the age of 85 on Monday, March 8, 2021. Loving husband of Winifred; father of Michael (Mary Rose), Wendy (Michael), Matthew (Maria), and Kelly (Karen); grandfather of Melissa, Trevor, Yuan, Michael, William, Maria, Matthew, Ella, and Shane.

Services: Services to be held at Baue Funeral Home O'Fallon, 311 Wood St., O'Fallon, MO. Visitation on Monday, March 15, 2021 from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m., and Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment at New Bethlehem Cemetery. Visit Baue.com




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Baue Funeral Home - O'Fallon
311 Wood St., O'Fallon, MO
Mar
15
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Baue Funeral Home - O'Fallon
311 Wood St., O'Fallon, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss. Our deepest condolences. The Otten family
Angie Otten
March 17, 2021
