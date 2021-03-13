Thornton, Trevor Edward

of O'Fallon, MO, passed away at the age of 85 on Monday, March 8, 2021. Loving husband of Winifred; father of Michael (Mary Rose), Wendy (Michael), Matthew (Maria), and Kelly (Karen); grandfather of Melissa, Trevor, Yuan, Michael, William, Maria, Matthew, Ella, and Shane.

Services: Services to be held at Baue Funeral Home O'Fallon, 311 Wood St., O'Fallon, MO. Visitation on Monday, March 15, 2021 from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m., and Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment at New Bethlehem Cemetery. Visit Baue.com