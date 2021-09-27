Abatgis, Trifon

passed away peacefully surrounded by those he loved, Saturday, September 25, 2021.

He was born the son of Greek immigrant parents on August 8, 1923 and grew up in Dogtown, where he enjoyed a happy childhood with brother Spiro and sisters Bess and Alex. After attending Southwest High where he played in the band, he joined the Army Air Force to fight for his country in WWII, where he earned 4 Bronze Stars. Serving in the war was the most profound experience of his life.

After the war, he continued to work at Custom Furs, his father's business, where he began working at age 13. Trifon graduated from St. Louis University.

In 1955, he married Laura Holmes, and they have 5 children, Anna Maria Savinar (Tom), Chris Abatgis (Laura), Alexandra Ries (Tom), Daphne McGee (Pat) and Elena Abatgis (Chris). They are the grandparents of 9 and the great-grandparents of 2.

Trifon enjoyed a long career in the fur business, where his son Chris continues the tradition. Trifon was blessed to have wonderful friends who filled his and Laura's life with joy.

Rest in Peace My Love, Laura

Services: Funeral service Mon., Oct. 4, 10:00 a.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Interment private. Memorials may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project or Seasons Hospice. www.boppchapel.com