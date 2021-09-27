Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Trifon Abatgis
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Abatgis, Trifon

passed away peacefully surrounded by those he loved, Saturday, September 25, 2021.

He was born the son of Greek immigrant parents on August 8, 1923 and grew up in Dogtown, where he enjoyed a happy childhood with brother Spiro and sisters Bess and Alex. After attending Southwest High where he played in the band, he joined the Army Air Force to fight for his country in WWII, where he earned 4 Bronze Stars. Serving in the war was the most profound experience of his life.

After the war, he continued to work at Custom Furs, his father's business, where he began working at age 13. Trifon graduated from St. Louis University.

In 1955, he married Laura Holmes, and they have 5 children, Anna Maria Savinar (Tom), Chris Abatgis (Laura), Alexandra Ries (Tom), Daphne McGee (Pat) and Elena Abatgis (Chris). They are the grandparents of 9 and the great-grandparents of 2.

Trifon enjoyed a long career in the fur business, where his son Chris continues the tradition. Trifon was blessed to have wonderful friends who filled his and Laura's life with joy.

Rest in Peace My Love, Laura

Services: Funeral service Mon., Oct. 4, 10:00 a.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Interment private. Memorials may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project or Seasons Hospice. www.boppchapel.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Service
10:00a.m.
Bopp Chapel
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
Cumulus Media
October 1, 2021
Isabella Abatgis
September 29, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss of a really great man. Hanging out at their house since Junior high I spent many hours with Trifon. I can´t remember him being anything but funny, kind and down to earth. (Oh..and handsome!) He truly had a long and memorable life with his beautiful wife, adoring kids and grandkids. He was very special and will be missed by many.
Paula Grattan (Burge)
Friend
September 28, 2021
Sincere Condolences! I was a neighbor of Abatgis family on Parkdale with my husband, the late Bernard, Ari, Willy and Alison I now live in Naples, Fl.
roslyn schneider
Other
September 28, 2021
My sincere condolences to the entire family. Years ago, I had the pleasure of working with Trifon at Hopper Furs & The Fur Centre. He was such a sweetheart and so easy going, and so incredibly handsome! I have very fond memories of him. May he rest in peace.
Debby Sherwood
September 27, 2021
Thinking of you all. Prayerfully surrendering you to God's Bigger-picture of perfect-hope when all mankind, including dear Uncle Trifon and all our loved ones who have passed, of a certainty reunite as one Holy and eternal family of man. May Love's merciful-peace touch and fill your hearts.
Karen Hower Shwedo
Family
September 27, 2021
