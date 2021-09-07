Leslie, Trisha Lynn Wyant Ortmann

45, of Saint Louis, MO, our caretaker, gained her angel wings on September 3rd, 2021, surrounded by loved ones, and the universe gained its brightest star.

Trisha was born on December 15th, 1975, a daughter of Kenneth & Patricia (Swanson) Ortmann. After Trisha graduated from Gateway High School in 1994, she pursued a bachelor's degree in Nursing at St. Louis University.

After graduation, she worked at Children's Hospital and Walgreens Home Health Care. She also loved bartending at the Cat's Meow. She was passionate about the St. Louis Cardinals, playing pool, going to the lake, going to the beach in Florida, family dinners at Red Lobster, and giving the most thoughtful and creative gifts anyone could ever receive. Through her love of arts & crafts, Trisha quite often made one-of-a-kind gifts that would touch your heart. Trisha was one of the first members of the Young Democrats and was very active in local politics. She was also the president of the Soulard Business Association.

In 2009, she met Kevin Leslie at The Cat's Meow. Trisha and Kevin married on October 18th, 2014. Together they enjoyed going to the beach in Florida, drinking with friends & family, and casual rides on their golf cart through Soulard.

Trisha is survived by her husband Kevin Leslie; her parents Kenneth & Patricia(Swanson) Ortmann-Beverly (Lambur) Leslie; her grandparents Richard Swanson, Peggie (Stilts)Doyle; her brothers Kenneth Ortmann & Mary Lander, William & Maranda (Luebbers) Ortmann; her daughter Cody & Heather (Leslie) Robinson; her granddaughter Leslie McKenna Robinson; her niece and nephew Colby Ortmann, Aubree Ortmann; her aunts Stevie & Lovy (Swanson)Schwartz, Beverly(Swanson) Wynne, Richard & Patricia(Ortmann) Smith, William & Denise (Ortmann) Apple, James & Kathryn(Ortmann) Amsinger, Janna (Ortmann) Bahr & Thomas Mosses; Cheryl O'Neal, Courtney O'Neal; her dogs Jackson & Squeaky; plus many more great aunts, uncles and cousins.

Trisha was proceeded in death by her grandparents Myron & Anna (Wells) Modglin, Frank and Dolores (Tarrant) Ortmann; her father-in-law Carle Leslie.

Services: Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 8th at 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., her service will be Thursday, September 9th at 11 a.m. at Kutis Funeral Home, 2906 Gravois Ave St. Louis, MO 63118. She will be laid to rest immediately following her service at New Saint Marcus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Children's Hospital, Five Star Senior Center or Gene Slay's Boys and Girls Club of St. Louis.