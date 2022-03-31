Menu
V. Imogene Young

Young, V. Imogene

(nee Miller) passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on October 2, 2021. Imogene was born on December 26th, 1926, to the late Mathias Miller, and Ruby (nee Mercer) in Risco, Mo, and spent her childhood growing up in Eureka, Missouri. Imogene is lovingly remembered by daughter Carole DeLosSantos of Upland, CA., son Richard Mounce of Indian Head, Maryland, cherished by her daughters-in-law, 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild, many nieces and nephews, along with so many dear friends and extended family. Imogene always had three clear priorities in her life: her faith, family, and friends. She lived her life with dignity and grace, and with sincere kindness and love for everyone she met. Imogene is preceded in death by her beloved husband Gene Young (1990), her son, Carl W Mounce, (1998), and brother Ralph D Miller (2003). Imogene was dearly loved and will greatly be missed by all who knew her. A memorial is being held on Friday, April 1st at Memorial Park Cemetery at 10:00 in the Chapel.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2022.
