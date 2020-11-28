Sullivan, Valeria Blaes

SULLIVAN, Valeria Blaes of St Louis, MO & Naples, FL died peacefully on Saturday, November 14th, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband William C. Sullivan & survived by Wm Courtney Sullivan Jr, Kathleen Sullivan Sealey & Margaret (Michael) Stonecipher; granddaughters Kimberley Sullivan, Erin (Randy) Sullivan Hall & Natasha Sealey; Brother Joseph (Sue) Blaes & several nieces and nephews.

Val and Bill enjoyed golf and travel, hobbies Val continued after Bill's death. They also enjoyed entertaining where Val was known for her hospitality & cooking. She maintained friendships with her high school classmates & sorority sisters while also adding many wonderful friends throughout the years.

Val and Bill retired to Naples along with their beloved Labrador, Sunny.

Val passed away at Maggie's residence where she died of natural causes with Courtney, Kathleen, Maggie & Michael at her side.

Services: Funeral Services will be held at a later date. The family asks that you raise a Dewers on the rocks in celebration of Val.