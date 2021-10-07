McNail, Velma Louise

(nee Chitwood) ) of St. Louis Hills, Missouri, passed away peacefully at her home on October 5, 2021, with her husband Carl "Buck" McNail by her side.

Velma was born on 10/20/1938 in Lesterville, Missouri to Granville and Clara Chitwood and was the second youngest and last surviving of their twelve children. Velma, who was sometimes referred to as "Sissy", was a truly beautiful person inside and out. She loved to spend time with her family and especially adored seeing and hearing about her granddaughter Emma. Velma was an avid Cardinal baseball fan.

She is survived by her loving husband Buck and her two children Sherrie L. McNail (Dr. Chris Pottmeyer) and Corbett Mark McNail (Teresa), and her grandchild Emma L. McNail.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, October 11, 8:30 a.m. until funeral service at 10 am. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.