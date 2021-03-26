Menu
Vera Elizabeth Slattery
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Slattery, Vera Elizabeth

(nee Drone), Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Charles Bernard Slattery. Loving mother of Kathleen (Timothy) Houghton, Betsy (Michael) Bolen, Janet (Michael) Sayers and Michael (Christine) Slattery. Dear grandmother of eleven and great-grandmother of sixteen. Dearest aunt and friend of many.

Services: The family will receive friends at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, Ellisville, on Monday, March 29, 2021 From 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass starting at 10:30 a.m. A private interment for family will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent dePaul Society are appreciated. A service of Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
Ellisville, MO
Mar
29
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
Ellisville, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss.
Mary ann and Les Berardino
March 26, 2021
Condolences Mike and Chris. The Kleinschmidts
Jim Kleinschmidt
March 26, 2021
I had the privilege of being Vera’s chaplain at Friendship Village for a few years. It was delightful to visit her. I remember the pleasure she took in her pictures on the wall - both the art and the photo of her fishing with her grandson. She would often recount some short memories and I remember her pride in her family.

Sometimes we would just take a promenade through the halls. My favorite was when she would join me for the hymn sing. But I think she just liked talking the most.

I also enjoyed seeing the patient and tender care of her children toward her. That was a beautiful sight - both the care of the family and her joy at their presence. The Slattery family is blessed.

Dale Hollenbeck
Friend
March 25, 2021
