Slattery, Vera Elizabeth

(nee Drone), Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Charles Bernard Slattery. Loving mother of Kathleen (Timothy) Houghton, Betsy (Michael) Bolen, Janet (Michael) Sayers and Michael (Christine) Slattery. Dear grandmother of eleven and great-grandmother of sixteen. Dearest aunt and friend of many.

Services: The family will receive friends at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, Ellisville, on Monday, March 29, 2021 From 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass starting at 10:30 a.m. A private interment for family will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent dePaul Society are appreciated. A service of Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory.