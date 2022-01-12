Menu
Verna M. Buchheit
FUNERAL HOME
Baue Funeral Home - O'Fallon
311 Wood St.
O'Fallon, MO

Buchheit, Verna M.

January 7, 2022, 102. Vis. 1/14, 9-10am, St. Vincent de Paul – Perryville, Mass to follow at 10am, Interment, Mt. Hope Cemetery – Perryville. (636) 240-2242 or visit baue.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul
Perryville, MO
Jan
14
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul
Perryville, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sister Kathy, Ron, John and Terry, I am sorry to learn of Aunt Verna's death. I smile when I think of her because she was usually smiling. Her death also marks the passage of "the greatest" generation on the Buchheit side: Alphonse and Dora; Frank and Mae; Wally and Bev; John and Verna; Fritz; Skip and Gladys ; Mary and Ed Robinson; Rose; Minnie; Alma and Everett Schnurbusch; and Viola and Joe Lundy. Aunt Verna will have a "reunion" at Mount Hope Joining some of them and Uncle John. Aunt Verna knew Latin, and we say to her: Requiescat in pace.
Dennis Buchheit
Family
January 12, 2022
