Sister Kathy, Ron, John and Terry, I am sorry to learn of Aunt Verna's death. I smile when I think of her because she was usually smiling. Her death also marks the passage of "the greatest" generation on the Buchheit side: Alphonse and Dora; Frank and Mae; Wally and Bev; John and Verna; Fritz; Skip and Gladys ; Mary and Ed Robinson; Rose; Minnie; Alma and Everett Schnurbusch; and Viola and Joe Lundy. Aunt Verna will have a "reunion" at Mount Hope Joining some of them and Uncle John. Aunt Verna knew Latin, and we say to her: Requiescat in pace.

Dennis Buchheit Family January 12, 2022