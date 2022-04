Scilligo, Verna A.

(nee Clark) passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 96. Beloved mother of Jack (Mary) Scilligo and Jim Scilligo; dearest grandmother of Katie (James) Helms, Amy (Kent) Wallace; dear great-grandmother of Lexi, Olivia, Ethan, Addison, Beckett and Emery; our dear aunt and friend.

Services: Visitation Friday, January 14, 2022, 9:00 a.m. until service time 12:00 Noon, Kutis AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd. (St. Louis). Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.