Calloway, Vernon Gayle

of Webster Groves, Missouri, was born February 23, 1936 in Centertown, Kentucky to John V. and Lucille (nee Goff) Calloway and entered into rest Monday, May 31, 2021, in St. Louis, Missouri, at the age of 85 years, 3 months and 8 days.

He is preceded in death by his parents and three (3) brothers, Marvin Calloway, Jerry Calloway, Keith Calloway.

He is survived by, his loving wife, Jacqueline (nee Heidorn) Calloway; one (1) daughter, Liz (Steve) Gooch, of Science Hill, Kentucky; two (2) grandchildren, Ryan (Karlin) Gooch, Daniel Gooch; one (1) great-grandchild on the way; two (2) sisters-in-law, Gloria Calloway, Kay Calloway; many nieces and nephews, along with numerous extended family and friends.

Gayle was a very generous man with a heart of gold. He was the protector of his family, someone they could always count on. He enjoyed taking cruises and traveling; he has even invited many of his family members to join these vacations of a lifetime. He was a strong and athletic man spending much time on golf courses with his brothers. He was a proud father and grandfather. Gayle felt passionate about the organ donor programs as he was the recipient at one time. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services: Visitation Saturday, June 5, 2021, 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. at CHAPEL HILL MORTUARY, 10301 Big Bend Rd. Kirkwood, Missouri. Memorial donations may be made to The Kidney Foundation or a charity of your choice.