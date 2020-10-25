Eckert, Vernon S.

Friday, October 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marie H. Eckert (nee Seyferth); loving father of Verna (the late Scott) Noel and Jeff (Janet) Eckert; adoring grandfather of Jason (Kim) Hillenbrand, Aaron (Brandi) Noel, Daniel (Leslie) Noel, Laura (Cory) Kiesling, Neal and John Eckert; cherished great-grandfather of 7; dear brother of Fred and the late Leroy, Walter and Mary Ellen. Our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. Vernon loved golf.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wed., Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. until funeral service time at 12:30 p.m. Interment at J.B. National Cem. Contributions to Salvation Army appreciated.