Koch, Vicki Anne (Delmar)

10/30/1950 to 6/22/2021, passed away June 22, 2021, in Allen, Texas at the age of 70. She was born on October 30, 1950, to Forrest Burton and Patricia Jean Delmar in Granite City, Illinois. Vicki married William "Bill" Koch on September 1, 1999, in St. Louis County, Missouri.

She loved being a "Nana" and was very proud of her grandchildren. Vicki also enjoyed sitting outside and listening to the birds, shopping for her friends and family, and taking care of the residents of Saint Sophia nursing home, where she worked for over 20 years. It was here that she met her husband, the love of her life, and her spouse of 21 years.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Koch of McKinney, Texas; son, Matt Cimino and his wife, Amy of Plano, Texas; daughter, Tricia Nailor of Godfrey, Texas; grandsons, Colin Cimino and Leo Nailor; granddaughters, Kate Cimino, Abi Nailor, Audrey Nailor, and Lexi Nailor; sister, Nora Thomas and her husband, Bob of Granite City, Illinois; brother, Archie Delmar of Arizona; brother-in-law, John Koch and his wife, Joann of Ballwin, Missouri; nephew, Todd Thomas and wife, Elizabeth of Marrero, Louisiana, and a host of other loving family and friends.

Vicki is preceded in death by her parents, Forrest and Patricia Delmar, and sister, Patricia Ortega. She was loved in life and will be missed by all who knew her.