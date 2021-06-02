Menu
Vicki Lynn "Bebe" Merritt
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Merritt, Vicki Lynn "Bebe"

our beloved sister was called home to be with the Lord on May 22,

2021. Born June 16, 1953 in St. Louis. Preceding her in death are father and mother James and Verna Merritt and brother Dennis Merritt. Surviving siblings are Beverly Rowland (Bob), Brenda

Boberg (Don), Randy Merritt (Darlene), Jeannie Templeton. Loving aunt to Devra Brandon (Steve), Tracy Immethun (Brian), Connie Garavagali, Joann Rowland; great-aunt to Garrett and Lucas Brandon, Tyler and Mallory Immethun, Dylan Garavagali, Kyle Rowland. Along with remaining family and friends, we all will miss her kind heart and generosity.

Whenever we hear a bell ring, we will think of her having her wings.

Services: Visitation Sunday, June 6, 2021 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Kutis. Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, 63129 on Monday, June 7, 10 a.m. Burial following at Dry Fork Cemetery Salem, MO, 1 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Jun
7
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Jun
7
Burial
1:00p.m.
Dry Fork Cemetery
Salem, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Aunt VeeVee,as I called you.I will miss you!I find comfort your no longer in any pain and with Papa and Mawmaw and uncle Denny.you always looked out for all of us and we have wonderful memories of fishing trips to Montauk.so happy you went on the last one even though I know you wanted to be able to fish like you used too we were just happy having you there with us.It won't be the same without you.but we will have that tournament in your honor!thanks for looking out for me and checking on me when I was sick!I am happy I got the chance to tell you I love you in our last chat.I love you and will miss you! Love your poor little Connie as you referred to me.
Connie Sue Garavaglia
June 6, 2021
