Merritt, Vicki Lynn "Bebe"

our beloved sister was called home to be with the Lord on May 22,

2021. Born June 16, 1953 in St. Louis. Preceding her in death are father and mother James and Verna Merritt and brother Dennis Merritt. Surviving siblings are Beverly Rowland (Bob), Brenda

Boberg (Don), Randy Merritt (Darlene), Jeannie Templeton. Loving aunt to Devra Brandon (Steve), Tracy Immethun (Brian), Connie Garavagali, Joann Rowland; great-aunt to Garrett and Lucas Brandon, Tyler and Mallory Immethun, Dylan Garavagali, Kyle Rowland. Along with remaining family and friends, we all will miss her kind heart and generosity.

Whenever we hear a bell ring, we will think of her having her wings.

Services: Visitation Sunday, June 6, 2021 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Kutis. Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, 63129 on Monday, June 7, 10 a.m. Burial following at Dry Fork Cemetery Salem, MO, 1 p.m.