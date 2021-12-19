Tacchi, Vicky "Nannu"

(nee Brendel), Thursday December 16, 2021, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved wife of 58 years to previously departed Louis Sr.; mother of Louis Jr (Barb), Gene (Susie), Ernie (Melaine), Patty (Steve) and the late Kevin; grandmother of Lisa (Joe), Gina (John), Maria, Dina (Chad), Torre (Stephanie), Holly (Tim), Peter, David (Lauren), LeeAnn, Jessie; great grandmother of Kelsey, Korey, Kyler, Olivia, Brock, Jillian, Sarah, Carter, Tucker, Ayden, Ansley, Chloe, Easton, Conner, Graeson and Alessia; great-great grandmother to Jett and Connor (Wyatt), dear sister, aunt, cousin and friend to all.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday Dec 22, 8:15 a.m. to Epiphany of Our Lord Church for 9 a.m. Mass. Interment National Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m.