Vicky "Nannu" Tacchi
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Tacchi, Vicky "Nannu"

(nee Brendel), Thursday December 16, 2021, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved wife of 58 years to previously departed Louis Sr.; mother of Louis Jr (Barb), Gene (Susie), Ernie (Melaine), Patty (Steve) and the late Kevin; grandmother of Lisa (Joe), Gina (John), Maria, Dina (Chad), Torre (Stephanie), Holly (Tim), Peter, David (Lauren), LeeAnn, Jessie; great grandmother of Kelsey, Korey, Kyler, Olivia, Brock, Jillian, Sarah, Carter, Tucker, Ayden, Ansley, Chloe, Easton, Conner, Graeson and Alessia; great-great grandmother to Jett and Connor (Wyatt), dear sister, aunt, cousin and friend to all.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday Dec 22, 8:15 a.m. to Epiphany of Our Lord Church for 9 a.m. Mass. Interment National Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Dec
22
Funeral
8:15a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Dec
22
Funeral Mass
9:00a.m.
Epiphany of Our Lord Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Sorry to hear Vicki's passing, knew her for many years at Epiphany and always friendly and pleasant.Enjoyed talking to her. Prayers for all and God bless.
Mary Stahl
Friend
December 19, 2021
