Cohen, Victor Allan

Victor passed away peacefully at his home in Clayton, on Monday Nov. 23, with his daughter, Grace, by his side. He had been bravely battling lymphoma since late 2018, and during his last week of his life, lost his battle to COVID-19.

Victor loved anything ice hockey related. For decades, he was a friend and teammate to many a weekend hockey player. Almost 30 years ago he started the Saturday Hockey League. It grew from outdoor hockey, just in the cold of winter, to a year-round league. Anyone who was a fan of the game was welcome. Once a week he and his friends would meet at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday mornings, regardless of how cold it was - and would play the game he loved, with the people he loved. Over decades he forged friendships with people from all walks of life.

Decades ago, Victor founded Cohen Properties Inc. In 2016 he proudly joined RedKey Realty Leaders. He had a great vision for real estate and was widely respected in the industry. Not only did he love showing property, he was a caring people person.

Victor is survived by his daughter Grace, brother Ted and sister Jane Kaneshiro. He was the beloved son of Charles, married to Dorothy, and Judith (deceased) Cohen. Victor will never be forgotten by his family, friends and his many teammates.

Services: Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be postponed until 2021. Please send donations to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in lieu of flowers.