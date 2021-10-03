Menu
Victor Le-Roi Flack
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Flack, Victor Le-Roi

Friday, September 24, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Edith I. Flack (nee Udall); loving father of Karen (William) Johnson, Shelley (Steven) Baum, John (Michael Marvaso) Flack, Janie (Kenneth) Hamai, Heidi (Douglas) Lenger and Joseph (Kevin Cunningham) Flack; adoring grandfather of 26 and great-grandfather of 21; dear brother of the late JoAnn (Cornelius) Moelling. Our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral and interment at J.B. National Cemetery will be held in private. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest love and condolences to you and the family. May the Lord comfort you at this time. You may not get over it but you will get through it. Always have loved your family. All my love Rusty Tidlund
Russ Tidlund
Friend
October 4, 2021
Deepest Sympathy to the families. I didn't know Victor, but I went to grade school and high school with Connie, and also high school with JoAnn. A lot of school memories . . . from a long time ago.
Barbara Dietz Wilson
Family
October 3, 2021
