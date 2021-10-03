Flack, Victor Le-Roi

Friday, September 24, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Edith I. Flack (nee Udall); loving father of Karen (William) Johnson, Shelley (Steven) Baum, John (Michael Marvaso) Flack, Janie (Kenneth) Hamai, Heidi (Douglas) Lenger and Joseph (Kevin Cunningham) Flack; adoring grandfather of 26 and great-grandfather of 21; dear brother of the late JoAnn (Cornelius) Moelling. Our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral and interment at J.B. National Cemetery will be held in private. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE