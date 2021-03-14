Lawson, Victor 'Vic' R.

age 79, passed away, Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Loving husband of Linda (nee Cacioli) Lawson. Proud father of Christine Lawson, Robert (Melissa) Lawson and Frank (Melissa) Lawson. Proud grandfather of Kara, Jakob, Adam, Ally, Thea, Ava, Cooper and Beckham. Vic is preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Helen (nee Olson) Lawson and a brother, Donald Lawson.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, March 15, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. with visitation prior to service starting at 4:00 p.m. Inurnment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Lung Association. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.