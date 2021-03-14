Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Victor R. "Vic" Lawson
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Lawson, Victor 'Vic' R.

age 79, passed away, Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Loving husband of Linda (nee Cacioli) Lawson. Proud father of Christine Lawson, Robert (Melissa) Lawson and Frank (Melissa) Lawson. Proud grandfather of Kara, Jakob, Adam, Ally, Thea, Ava, Cooper and Beckham. Vic is preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Helen (nee Olson) Lawson and a brother, Donald Lawson.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, March 15, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. with visitation prior to service starting at 4:00 p.m. Inurnment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Lung Association. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
4:00p.m.
MO
Mar
15
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
25 Entries
Vic and I went way back to great times in New York, both working for Edison Brothers. Those were the days. Always had a good time when with Vic. We both headed different directions- Vic and Linda to Saint Louis and Lori our family to Texas. Linda, we send our condolences to you and the family. I am sure Vic is greatly missed.
Mike Kascsak
Friend
July 11, 2021
We are late in sending condolences. Late but sincere prayers for you & your. We are back in St.Louis, would love to hear from you. 314-363-5852.
Lester N. Wilson
June 14, 2021
Linda, I was so sorry to hear about Victor. He was such a wonderful sweet person. So sorry for your loss. Love Jackie
Jackie Parrino
May 19, 2021
Frank and Family... I am so sorry for your loss. May you and your family find comfort in the wonderful memories you have in your heart. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless You!!!!
Vater Williams
Coworker
March 17, 2021
Lawson Family, Jerry and I are so sorry for the passing of Vic. I always loved watching him light up when on a zoom call with Cooper and Beckham. May God keep you surrounded by all of the great memories.
Sharon Van Meter
Family
March 17, 2021
Frank and Family~ Please accept my deepest condolences for your family's loss. May you all be comforted by the outpouring of love surrounding you. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Wyn Ossinger
Coworker
March 17, 2021
Dear Frank and Family, I am so sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Karen Chow
Coworker
March 16, 2021
Dear Christine and Family,
All of us at O'Brien & Associates are so sorry for your loss. May you find comfort and strength from each other during this most difficult time.
Patricia OBrien
Coworker
March 15, 2021
Frank and family, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Frank always spoke so lovingly of his father. Keep your faith now more than ever and hold fast to the love and memories you shared. They will sustain you as the days go by.
Diane Busch
March 15, 2021
Frank,

I am so sorry for your loss. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Tim Stalf
Coworker
March 15, 2021
Dear Frank & Family,
I am so sorry about your Father's passing.... Please accept my condolences, may his soul Rest in Eternal Peace. May the Lord grant you and your family peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Rubina Jamshidi
Coworker
March 15, 2021
Frank, my thoughts and prayers are with you and the entire family, may his soul soar in the realms above and continue to watch over his loved ones, and may your thoughts be filled with loving memories as you celebrate your beloved father's life.
Nazi Vahdat
Coworker
March 15, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. Condolences and prayers for your family.
Lonette Aronson
Coworker
March 15, 2021
Dear Frank,
I’m so sorry for your loss. Please know my family and I are praying for you and your family.
Dolores Aguilar-Fernandez
Coworker
March 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Your family will be in my thoughts and prayers. (Frank's co-worker)
Jan Murphy
Coworker
March 15, 2021
A true hero to me, and one that I can not and will not ever forget. I love you Grandpa Vic, with a ding-dong and a slice of cheese, may you Rest In Peace. Stay strong like I know you can Grandma Linda.
Adam Lawson
Grandchild
March 15, 2021
Very sorry for your loss of Vic . I hope you Linda and family stay strong . Vic and I had a lot of fun at Frankies and Brads baseball games. He will be missed dearly. Love , John and Peggy
John Pollard
Friend
March 15, 2021
To one of the good guys! RIP Vic. Cheers
Kent Richardson
Friend
March 14, 2021
Linda and family. So sorry to hear about Vic. We had a lot of fun working in Chandlers together. He had such a great sense of humor. Thoughts and prayers are with you all. May he Rest In Peace.
Karen Monterusso
Coworker
March 13, 2021
Sorry for your loss Linda
Colette Cacioli
Family
March 13, 2021
We had some fun times on my yearly Oct visits, especially happy hour with your neighbors. I will miss you, Vic. Rest In Peace , Linda will be fine. She’s very strong.
Gloria Hanley
Family
March 13, 2021
I am so sorry to learn of Vic's passing. Your devotion was so very great. Wishing you peace and rest.
Deborah Swartz
Neighbor
March 13, 2021
RIP Dear Vic, you will always be Godfather to my Daughter. Uncle Tony.
Anthony Cacioli
Family
March 13, 2021
I am so sorry Linda for the loss of Vic. He will be missed by all who knew him
Sherri Barkan
Friend
March 13, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Vic will truly be missed by those that knew him and will keep his family in my prayers.
Tim Swigert
Friend
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 25 of 25 results