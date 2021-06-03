Nettle, Dr Victor H.

Dr Victor H. Nettle Jr.

12/31/1943 - 5/29/2021

Victor Nettle, age 77, died at home of a vascular blockage Saturday evening, May 29 2021.

Victor was born in St Louis, MO on 12/31/1943.

He is preceded in death by his father Victor H. Nettle SR. and mother Alice Morrison.

He was a beloved and devoted husband, survived by his wife of 37 yrs Joyce (Kerperien) Nettle and stepson Lawrence Victor.

Graduate of St Louis University high school 1961, member of the Cross Country Track Team,

BS St Louis University1966,

MS St Louis University 1968,

DSc Washington University St. Louis 1972.

Employed McDonnell Douglas, (Boeing) 1966 - 1995 engineering development, design, and analysis of electronic circuits in the electronic circuit prototyping lab of laser systems.

Owner of Power Driver PDI 1993 - 2021 designed and manufactured custom laser drivers.

Dr. Nettle holds three patents: #5,138,946 Laser Diode Apparatus for Explosive Devices, #4,472,807 R.F. Laser Array Drive Apparatus, and #3,988,704 Broadband Electro-optical Modulator.

Publications include:

"Development of High Data Rate Fiber Optic Systems for Aerospace Applications," (co-author), paper presented to the Fiber Optic Communications and Information Society, Boston, Massachusetts, 22 May 1978.

"A Scanned Light Emitting Diode Display" Proceedings of the Society of Information and Display, Vol. 13/4 Fourth Quarter 1972.

Services: At the request of Dr. Nettle, there will be no services.