Dr. Victor H. Nettle
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
ABOUT
St Louis University High School

Nettle, Dr Victor H.

Dr Victor H. Nettle Jr.

12/31/1943 - 5/29/2021

Victor Nettle, age 77, died at home of a vascular blockage Saturday evening, May 29 2021.

Victor was born in St Louis, MO on 12/31/1943.

He is preceded in death by his father Victor H. Nettle SR. and mother Alice Morrison.

He was a beloved and devoted husband, survived by his wife of 37 yrs Joyce (Kerperien) Nettle and stepson Lawrence Victor.

Graduate of St Louis University high school 1961, member of the Cross Country Track Team,

BS St Louis University1966,

MS St Louis University 1968,

DSc Washington University St. Louis 1972.

Employed McDonnell Douglas, (Boeing) 1966 - 1995 engineering development, design, and analysis of electronic circuits in the electronic circuit prototyping lab of laser systems.

Owner of Power Driver PDI 1993 - 2021 designed and manufactured custom laser drivers.

Dr. Nettle holds three patents: #5,138,946 Laser Diode Apparatus for Explosive Devices, #4,472,807 R.F. Laser Array Drive Apparatus, and #3,988,704 Broadband Electro-optical Modulator.

Publications include:

"Development of High Data Rate Fiber Optic Systems for Aerospace Applications," (co-author), paper presented to the Fiber Optic Communications and Information Society, Boston, Massachusetts, 22 May 1978.

"A Scanned Light Emitting Diode Display" Proceedings of the Society of Information and Display, Vol. 13/4 Fourth Quarter 1972.

Services: At the request of Dr. Nettle, there will be no services.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2021.
So sorry to hear of Vic's passing and for your loss Joyce. Vic was a good friend and mentor as I worked for him and with him for 22 years at McD.
Steve Pursley
Work
June 3, 2021
Joyce I am sorry to hear of Vic's passing. He was a couple of years behind me at SLU, we did not know each other well then but became closer while he was at McD and later. Prayers for you both.
Art Hackman
Friend
June 3, 2021
Joyce, I am so sad to hear this, my heart goes out to you. Sending you lots of healing love. Vic definity will be missed. I will miss our driveway conversations, his advice, and kindness. If you need anything I'm here.... anything at all, please call me anytime. May he rest in peace.
Louis Fiol
Friend
June 3, 2021
We are so sadden to read this. We have all good memories from Vic and you. Always willing to give first. Helping people in car clubs, taking people out to eat, going to movies. Our prayers to you and your family. Vic will be missed.
Robert & Cathy Schuster
Friend
June 3, 2021
Joyce, I'm greatly saddened at the passing of Vic. It was always a pleasure to have the two of you stop by the shop. You will both be in my prayers.
Steve VanderPluym
Friend
June 3, 2021
Vic, I am sorry to hear that you have left this Earth. So glad that we got to see each other one last time a few months back. I was thinking about you and Joyce just the other day. Rest easy my friend and say hello to dad for me.
Dan Gregory
Friend
June 3, 2021
Joyce I am so sorry and hope you are doing well. I truly enjoyed our fun with The GTO Club and the classic car events in St. Louis. Still have the GTO and remember the enjoyment with you and Vic. Love Jack
Jack M. Menke
Friend
June 3, 2021
