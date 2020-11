Mathews, Victoria Ann

Victoria (Vicki) passed away peacefully after a courageous 20-year journey battling cancer.

Vicki is survived by her sisters, Pamela Mathews, Rebecca Mathews, (Tom Minges) Dory Mathews, (Ellen Dubinsky) and brother Randy Mathews (Rita). She was aunt to Meg, Pete and Charlie Mathews.

Services: Cremation. Private Burial. Complete obituary can be found on StLouisCremation.com