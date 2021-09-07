Gilliatt, Victoria Ann (Moore)

August 3, 1945- September 2, 2021.

Victoria Ann (Moore) Gilliatt (Vicky), 76 of Rio Verde, AZ, formerly of Oak Ridge, NJ, passed away on September 2, 2021 at home with her loving family by her side.

She was born on August 3, 1945 in Great Falls, Montana. She grew up in St. Charles, Mo where she lived with her parents, Dr. Vance N. and Mary V. Moore, and her three sisters, Jane, Patty, Jill and her brother Vance. The Moore family was well entrenched for several years in the community and well known with several friends and associates. She graduated from Duchesne Catholic High school in 1963 where she was class valedictorian and homecoming queen. She graduated in 1967 with a BS in Business Administration from the University of Missouri where she finished ranked first in the business school. She met her life's love, Steven Robert Gilliatt on a blind date in 1964 and they married in 1967 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic church. Following her husband's military service with the Army in Vietnam the couple moved to New Jersey where they raised their two children and their pride and joy, Meredith and Brad. Vicky held several administrative positions until her children were born and was a home maker for several years. She was active in Girl Scouts and volunteered for several church assignments. She was her children's biggest sports fan and her cheers were heard at every sporting event. She had many hobbies and was an accomplished potter among many other artistic skills. Vicky was an avid skier and golfer and spent many hours on the slopes of Vermont and links of Arizona. She finished her working career as an administrator at Morris Catholic High School in Denville, NJ prior to retiring with her husband to Arizona in 2011. She and her husband purchased a home in the beautiful retirement golf community of Tonto Verde where she was friends with many. Her friendly personality and contagious laugh were loved by all who knew her. She cherished her grandchildren dearly and was blessed with Zekiah, Madden, Aveya, Kambelle and Eastyn. She was their "GiGi" and she enjoyed sharing facetime and visits whenever possible.

Vicky is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Steven Robert Gilliatt, daughter Meredith Gilliatt of Fountain Hills, Az, son Bradley (Jamie) Gilliatt of Poquoson, Va and her precious five grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Jane (Howard) Smith, Patty (Jerry) Martin, Jill (Russ) Madonia, brother Vance (Sharon) Moore and several cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends.

Services: Funeral services will be held at the Messinger funeral home at 8555 E Pinnacle Peak Rd. in Scottsdale, AZ. The viewing is from 5 to 8 pm Tuesday evening, September 7 with funeral services Wednesday at 11;30 am. September 8, 2021.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations are appreciated to the American Lung Association, Leukemia Foundation or The American Stroke Foundation.