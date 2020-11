Belgeri, Victoria Lynn

(nee Hasty) passed away peacefully at home on Tue. Nov. 3 2020. Born in Granite City IL, graduate of Brentwood High School class of 1969. Loving wife, sister, dear aunt and great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic services will be held at a later date. Memorials to Stray rescue St. Louis or Operation Food Search would be appreciated. Stlouiscremation.com