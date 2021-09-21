Scherrer, Victoria

age 93, of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away on September 18, 2021. Survivors include 7 children, 8 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren. A native of Missouri, she spent the majority of her life in Muscatine. No one ever left her house hungry because of her generosity, as well as her great cooking and baking skills. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Scherrer and 9 siblings. A private burial is planned. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com