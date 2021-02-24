Dombek, Vincent

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, February 19, 2021. Beloved husband of Susan Dombek (nee Paterson); dear father of Courtney (James) Ritter, Zachary (Ashley) and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Dombek; dear grandfather of Joseph, Andrew, Christopher, Lyla, Blake, Ava and Phillip; dear son of the late Stanley and Carm Dombek; dear brother of Jerry (Sue) Dombek and the late Stanley Dombek, Kathleen (surviving Richard) Raterman and JoAnn (surviving Ron) Mertzlufft. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Mr. Dombek was a member of A.I.A. He was an avid sportsman who loved fishing and hunting. He was a proud woodworker, enjoyed working with stained glass and was a Hill Boy until the end.

Services: Visitation at St. Ambrose Catholic Church on Friday, February 26, 10 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hill 2000 Sick and Elderly Program or to the Missouri Department of Conservation appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.