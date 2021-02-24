Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Vincent Dombek
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Dombek, Vincent

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, February 19, 2021. Beloved husband of Susan Dombek (nee Paterson); dear father of Courtney (James) Ritter, Zachary (Ashley) and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Dombek; dear grandfather of Joseph, Andrew, Christopher, Lyla, Blake, Ava and Phillip; dear son of the late Stanley and Carm Dombek; dear brother of Jerry (Sue) Dombek and the late Stanley Dombek, Kathleen (surviving Richard) Raterman and JoAnn (surviving Ron) Mertzlufft. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Mr. Dombek was a member of A.I.A. He was an avid sportsman who loved fishing and hunting. He was a proud woodworker, enjoyed working with stained glass and was a Hill Boy until the end.

Services: Visitation at St. Ambrose Catholic Church on Friday, February 26, 10 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hill 2000 Sick and Elderly Program or to the Missouri Department of Conservation appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
MO
Feb
26
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Sue and the rest of your family. I am so sorry for your loss. Vince and I had some good times working together at WCC and it was great to be working with him again recently. you have my best wishes and prayers.
Randy Rathert
March 1, 2021
The Rechtin Family
February 25, 2021
Sympathy and Prayers to the Family. Rest easy Vince, You were one of us Cavaliers Class 71 and will be missed
Sandy Mantia
February 25, 2021
Vince ~ Godspeed to your place with the Angels... Dombek Family ~ my deepest sympathies to all who loved and were loved by Vince. We first met professionally in the `80s and I´m proud to have called him my friend. My great memories of Vince will live on... Peace
Terry Freeman
February 24, 2021
To the family, so sorry for your loss.
Joan McNab Lodl
February 24, 2021
He was one of the good guys. Rest In Peace Vince. Loving thoughts for your dear family.
The Savio Family
February 24, 2021
So sorry Susie Q. Vince is now doing all the things he loved to do, pain and worry free! Love you my friend! Jean
Jean Audrain
February 24, 2021
My prayers and thoughts are with the Dombek family during this time. I knew Mr. Dombek for many years as Mr. Dombek and WCC were an integral part of Volk Construction Company's many job opportunities and with great success. Mr. Dombek was so well liked and respected by all who knew him. With Sincere Sympathy and Prayers, Venita Jacquemij
Venita Jacquemin
February 24, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Courtney and the rest of the family.
Dr. Dean and Mary West
February 24, 2021
