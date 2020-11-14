Pirrone, Vincent Peter

87, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Arlene Pirrone (Oellermann), he was a devoted and loving father of Laura Schwepker (Charles Jr.), Vincent Pirrone (Susan), Sharon Boyer, and Christine Malone (Thomas); dearest grandfather of Amanda, Nicholas, Sean, and Rachel Pirrone, Charles III, Anthony, and Lauren Schwepker, and Michael and Joseph Boyer; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 4:00 pm-8:00 pm at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N Lindbergh Blvd , St. Ann, MO 63074. Funeral Mass Monday, November 16, 10:00 am at St. Jude's Catholic Church, 2218 N. Warson Rd, Overland, MO 63114. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Evelyn's House, 1000 N. Mason Rd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141.