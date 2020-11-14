Menu
Vincent Peter Pirrone

Pirrone, Vincent Peter

87, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Arlene Pirrone (Oellermann), he was a devoted and loving father of Laura Schwepker (Charles Jr.), Vincent Pirrone (Susan), Sharon Boyer, and Christine Malone (Thomas); dearest grandfather of Amanda, Nicholas, Sean, and Rachel Pirrone, Charles III, Anthony, and Lauren Schwepker, and Michael and Joseph Boyer; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 4:00 pm-8:00 pm at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N Lindbergh Blvd , St. Ann, MO 63074. Funeral Mass Monday, November 16, 10:00 am at St. Jude's Catholic Church, 2218 N. Warson Rd, Overland, MO 63114. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Evelyn's House, 1000 N. Mason Rd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2020.
