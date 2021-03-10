I miss you so much Dad. I love you with all my heart. I can’t believe you are gone. My life has been blessed because you were my dad. I will cherish my memories of you forever. I love you Dad.
Sandi Geno
Daughter
April 17, 2021
Vince and I shared a great fellowship here at Chesterfield Villas. We wrote a piece about his experiences in the Battle of The Bulge for the Villa Voice. He encouraged me to go to D.C. on the St. Louis Honor Flight which was an unforgettable experience. Vince will long be remembered and honored as a true gentleman.
Thomas Wilhite
Neighbor
March 10, 2021
Vince was a wonderful person and I will miss him. We enjoyed sitting together at Happy Hour.
Kay Lappeman
Friend
March 10, 2021
We want to pay our respects, we are sorry for your loss. We have a lot of happy family memories that we will always treasure. Thinking of you, love you all. Mike and Ginger Sabella