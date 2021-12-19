Stehlin, Vincent R.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Beloved husband for 57 years of Yvonne "Bonnie" Stehlin (nee Genail); loving father of Vincent (Tricia) and Rick Stehlin and Jill (Tim) Brinkley; dear grandfather of Brock, Kylie, Alaina, Matt, and Nate Stehlin, Zac and Claire Brinkley; dear brother brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Mr. Stehlin retired after 40 years with the St. Louis City Police Dept. and after retirement worked for FEMA for 10 years. He also was a member of the Eagle Scouts.

Service: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, December 21, 8:45 a.m. to St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to Backstoppers appreciated.

Visitation Monday, 4-9 p.m.