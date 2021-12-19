Menu
Vincent R. Stehlin
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Stehlin, Vincent R.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Beloved husband for 57 years of Yvonne "Bonnie" Stehlin (nee Genail); loving father of Vincent (Tricia) and Rick Stehlin and Jill (Tim) Brinkley; dear grandfather of Brock, Kylie, Alaina, Matt, and Nate Stehlin, Zac and Claire Brinkley; dear brother brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Mr. Stehlin retired after 40 years with the St. Louis City Police Dept. and after retirement worked for FEMA for 10 years. He also was a member of the Eagle Scouts.

Service: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, December 21, 8:45 a.m. to St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to Backstoppers appreciated.

Visitation Monday, 4-9 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Dec
21
Funeral
8:45a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Dec
21
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Vince was a first class dedicated professional. It was my pleasure to know and work with him at EMI. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. May he rest in the peace of the Lord.
Larry Lux
Work
December 21, 2021
Susan and I send our prayers of comfort and strength to the Stehlin family far and wide. Vinnie was a very good man who made a very positive and lasting impression on me as we worked together supporting FEMA.
Jim Groves
Friend
December 21, 2021
Always enjoyed our phone conversations and teaching together . Vince was a great friend.
William Shouldis
December 21, 2021
Bonnie -- We are so sorry for your loss. Please know that you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Betsy & Gary Stoff
December 20, 2021
The Grantham-Hanna Family
December 19, 2021
Vince was one of the funniest, yet most compassionate, men I have ever known. Life's tapestry will never be as bright now as it was because of him. I was proud to have been touched by him, if only briefly. My prayers enfold each if you.
Annie Beckerle
Work
December 19, 2021
Bonnie I am so sorry to read of your husband passing. I was searching obits for a member of our parish and found this. Vince, I am sorry to hear this about your dad. Always like to chat with you at our LPNA neighborhood meetings. Prayers will be said for all and God bless
Mary Stahl
Friend
December 19, 2021
