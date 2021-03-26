White, Vincent

63, a longtime Kirkwood resident, died Sunday morning, March 14, 2021, at his home. Vincent was born to Charles and Emma Morgan White. He attended Kirkwood and St. Louis City Schools.

Vincent was in the Army National Guard from 1977-1983. Vincent was a chef at Charlie Gitto's and Jakes Steaks.

Vincent was well respected by many, and was kindhearted and soft spoken. His 1st love was his music.

He is survived by his wife Jeannie Boydhite, brother Floyd White, sisters Sonya (Larry) Pittman, Darlene (Fred) Rice, Valeria Cotton, 11 children, 19 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, and 3 aunts.

Services: A viewing will be held Saturday, March 27, 10 a.m. - 12 with services to follow at CHAPEL HILL MORTUARY, 10301 Big Bend Rd., Kirkwood, Missouri. Repast at Kirkwood Community at 4 p.m.