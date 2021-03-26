Menu
Vincent White
FUNERAL HOME
Chapel Hill Mortuary- Oak Hill Cemetery
10301 Big Bend Rd
Kirkwood, MO

White, Vincent

63, a longtime Kirkwood resident, died Sunday morning, March 14, 2021, at his home. Vincent was born to Charles and Emma Morgan White. He attended Kirkwood and St. Louis City Schools.

Vincent was in the Army National Guard from 1977-1983. Vincent was a chef at Charlie Gitto's and Jakes Steaks.

Vincent was well respected by many, and was kindhearted and soft spoken. His 1st love was his music.

He is survived by his wife Jeannie Boydhite, brother Floyd White, sisters Sonya (Larry) Pittman, Darlene (Fred) Rice, Valeria Cotton, 11 children, 19 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, and 3 aunts.

Services: A viewing will be held Saturday, March 27, 10 a.m. - 12 with services to follow at CHAPEL HILL MORTUARY, 10301 Big Bend Rd., Kirkwood, Missouri. Repast at Kirkwood Community at 4 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Chapel Hill Mortuary- Oak Hill Cemetery
10301 Big Bend Rd, Kirkwood, MO
Mar
27
Service
12:00p.m.
Chapel Hill Mortuary- Oak Hill Cemetery
10301 Big Bend Rd, Kirkwood, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just found out about Vince´s passing, I am so sorry for your loss he was a good man and sure loved his wife Jeannie. I had the privilege of working with Vince at Jake´s Steaks
John Wilson
April 7, 2021
