Hopfer-Overy, Virgie C.

(nee Reynolds) Born January 30, 1930 in Hartshorn, MO and entered into God's Grace on May 28, 2021.

Virgie is survived by her husband Norm E. Hopfer; sister Gertrude Glover; daughter Dottie Koch; daughter-in-law Maureen OVery; step children N. Stanley (Terri) Hopfer, Theresa (Mark) Lamczyk, Jeffrey (Jessica) Hopfer; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Virgie was preceded in death by her parents Floyd & Wave Reynolds; former husband Marvin F. Overy, her sons Douglas M. Overy and Danny R. Overy; 3 siblings and son-in-law James J. Koch.

Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 9 a.m. with services @ 11 a.m. @ Gethsemane Lutheran Church ELCA, 3600 Hampton Ave., 63109. Masks are required. Interment following at St. Ferdinand Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church, ELCA or American Lung Cancer Association.