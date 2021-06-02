Menu
Virgie C. Hopfer-Overy
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021

Hopfer-Overy, Virgie C.

(nee Reynolds) Born January 30, 1930 in Hartshorn, MO and entered into God's Grace on May 28, 2021.

Virgie is survived by her husband Norm E. Hopfer; sister Gertrude Glover; daughter Dottie Koch; daughter-in-law Maureen OVery; step children N. Stanley (Terri) Hopfer, Theresa (Mark) Lamczyk, Jeffrey (Jessica) Hopfer; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Virgie was preceded in death by her parents Floyd & Wave Reynolds; former husband Marvin F. Overy, her sons Douglas M. Overy and Danny R. Overy; 3 siblings and son-in-law James J. Koch.

Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 9 a.m. with services @ 11 a.m. @ Gethsemane Lutheran Church ELCA, 3600 Hampton Ave., 63109. Masks are required. Interment following at St. Ferdinand Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church, ELCA or American Lung Cancer Association.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Gethsemane Lutheran Church ELCA
3600 Hampton Ave., MO
Jun
4
Service
11:00a.m.
Gethsemane Lutheran Church ELCA
3600 Hampton Ave., MO
The staff of the American Cancer Association at www.AmericanCancerFund.org is sorry to hear of Virgie´s passing. We have received a memorial donation in her name and our sincere condolences go out to her family.
American-Cancer-Association
June 3, 2021
