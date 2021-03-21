Levi, Virgil

Died March 17, 2021, at the age of 89. Born in Locust Grove, Oklahoma to Lizzie Bluebird and Redbird Levi, Virgil was a member of the Cherokee Nation. He served in the US Army and while stationed at Ft. Carson, he met Shirley Gawer.

He is preceded in death by Shirley, wife of 62 years; children Hunter, Jody Berardi-Jones and Spencer; siblings Clifford Fisher, Kathleen Moore, Marie Fields and Glenna Dean Tennison. Survived by children John, Adam and Georgia (Rob) Knobbe; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Virgil worked at Anheuser-Busch (Local 6), retiring with 34 years of service. He enjoyed returning to Oklahoma to visit family and speak Cherokee. Playing card games, frequenting casinos and helping Shirley with estate sales were his hobbies.

Never one for the spotlight, Virgil didn't want a final service. As a tribute, if you find yourself at a casino, play a penny slot in his memory or savor a cup of White Castle coffee.