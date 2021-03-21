Menu
Virgil Levi

Levi, Virgil

Died March 17, 2021, at the age of 89. Born in Locust Grove, Oklahoma to Lizzie Bluebird and Redbird Levi, Virgil was a member of the Cherokee Nation. He served in the US Army and while stationed at Ft. Carson, he met Shirley Gawer.

He is preceded in death by Shirley, wife of 62 years; children Hunter, Jody Berardi-Jones and Spencer; siblings Clifford Fisher, Kathleen Moore, Marie Fields and Glenna Dean Tennison. Survived by children John, Adam and Georgia (Rob) Knobbe; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Virgil worked at Anheuser-Busch (Local 6), retiring with 34 years of service. He enjoyed returning to Oklahoma to visit family and speak Cherokee. Playing card games, frequenting casinos and helping Shirley with estate sales were his hobbies.

Never one for the spotlight, Virgil didn't want a final service. As a tribute, if you find yourself at a casino, play a penny slot in his memory or savor a cup of White Castle coffee.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
About 12 years ago, I went on a trip to St. Louis when I was a freshman at college. I called Virgil and told him who I was (his great niece--his sister Weg was my grandma) and he gave me his address. A friend and I went and visited him. It was the first time I had seen him since I was a kid. I really enjoyed visiting him that day. It was good to see him.
Jaime Dry
March 25, 2021
John, Sorry to learn of Virgil's passing. Grand and Gravois will never be the same.
Jeff Thompson
March 24, 2021
