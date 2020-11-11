Menu
Virgil R. "Ronn" Foster
1936 - 2020
BORN
July 1, 1936
DIED
November 9, 2020

Foster, Virgil R. 'Ronn'

Mon. Nov. 9, 2020.

Beloved husband of Dorothy M. Foster 'Dottie' (nee Schaefer); dear father and father-in-law of Mark Foster (Debra), Cynthia 'Cindy' Foster (Matthew Kettler) and Patricia 'Trish' Baker (Mark); dear grandfather of Heather Massmann (Chris), Jamie Buergel (Jonny), William 'Will' Baker and Matthew Baker; dear great-grandfather of James Massmann and 'Baby Bee' Buergel; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd. Creve Coeur, Thurs., Nov.12 from 4-8 p.m. Private service at Ivy Chapel.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2020.
I didn’t have many interactions with Ronn but the few I did always left me with a smile on my face. You can easily tell the type of man someone is by looking at his children. Cindy and Trish (I’m sure Mark as well) are class acts and genuinely great people so I can only assume Ronn led by example and is someone that will be dearly missed by many people. My condolences to the family.
Brian Kettler
November 10, 2020