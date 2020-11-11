Foster, Virgil R. 'Ronn'

Mon. Nov. 9, 2020.

Beloved husband of Dorothy M. Foster 'Dottie' (nee Schaefer); dear father and father-in-law of Mark Foster (Debra), Cynthia 'Cindy' Foster (Matthew Kettler) and Patricia 'Trish' Baker (Mark); dear grandfather of Heather Massmann (Chris), Jamie Buergel (Jonny), William 'Will' Baker and Matthew Baker; dear great-grandfather of James Massmann and 'Baby Bee' Buergel; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd. Creve Coeur, Thurs., Nov.12 from 4-8 p.m. Private service at Ivy Chapel.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com