Virginia A. DiRaimondo

DiRaimondo, Virginia A.

(nee Valli), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Beloved wife for 69 years to Vince DiRaimondo; dear mother of Paul (Sue), Michael (Lynn), and Mary (Bill) Case; dear grandmother of Jacklyn (Scott) Voelkl, Angela (Eric) McMahon, Amy (Tim) Rhame, Lisa (Ian) Mulligan, John (Samantha) DiRaimondo, Anna (fiance Sam Arcipowski) DiRaimondo, Joseph (Ashley) Case, and Michelle Case; dearest great grandmother of 13; our dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many. The family wishes to thank caregivers, Imelda and Anna, for their care of Virginia.

Services: Visitation on Wednesday, December 9th, from 11 am until time of mass at 12 noon at St. Ambrose Church Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave., 63110. Interment private at Jefferson Barracks. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sick and Elderly Program of the Hill appreciated. www.calcaterrafuneral.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Ambrose Church Catholic Church
5130 Wilson Ave
Dec
9
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
St. Ambrose Church Catholic Church
5130 Wilson Ave
GUEST BOOK
to a great lady,wonderfull wife ,loving grandma and great grandma and aunt! from yur best nephew,love always and forever Denny!
Dennis N Carosello
December 6, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to you and your family for the loss of your Mom. Hoping your memories help comfort you
Bev Winterer
December 6, 2020