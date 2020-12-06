DiRaimondo, Virginia A.

(nee Valli), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Beloved wife for 69 years to Vince DiRaimondo; dear mother of Paul (Sue), Michael (Lynn), and Mary (Bill) Case; dear grandmother of Jacklyn (Scott) Voelkl, Angela (Eric) McMahon, Amy (Tim) Rhame, Lisa (Ian) Mulligan, John (Samantha) DiRaimondo, Anna (fiance Sam Arcipowski) DiRaimondo, Joseph (Ashley) Case, and Michelle Case; dearest great grandmother of 13; our dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many. The family wishes to thank caregivers, Imelda and Anna, for their care of Virginia.

Services: Visitation on Wednesday, December 9th, from 11 am until time of mass at 12 noon at St. Ambrose Church Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave., 63110. Interment private at Jefferson Barracks. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sick and Elderly Program of the Hill appreciated. www.calcaterrafuneral.com