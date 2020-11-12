Allen, Virginia "Ginny"

The family and Care Team of Virginia Allen (Ginny) mourn her loss after a very long illness and battle with Parkinson's. Born Virginia Cooley in St. Louis and graduating from Soldan and Washington University, she was a life member of the Cooley Family Association of America. Predeceased by her parents, Anna and Richard Cooley, her husband, Douglas Allen, and her sons Richard and William Notbohm. Ginny's remaining family include her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy Tinsley and Brian Clinch, sister-in-law, Venita Loftin, seven grandchildren and their spouses, sixteen great-grandchildren, two nephews, Brent and Steve Wade, and their families and many cousins and friends.

Services: A memorial service will be announced at a later date to celebrate her life. On-line guest book at www.boppchapel.com.