Dear Bira Family,



We are so very sorry for your loss. Mrs. Bira was surely a woman ahead of her times. She was imbued with and guided by deep faith, strength and vision, not to mention a fantastic cook!



May she dance with the angels this day!

How happy is she whose soul gains paradise! Angels rejoice! Archangels sing praise, the company of virgins welcomes her. Choirs of saints call out to her -- stay with us forever.



Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord!



May Mary Immaculate wrap her mantle around you and your family at this sad time. Be at peace dear friends,



Mary & Jim Rhodes



Mary & Jim Rhodes Friend June 6, 2021