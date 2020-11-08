Menu
Virginia Birkman

Birkman, Virginia

known to her friends and family as Jean or Ginny, was born in June 1934 to Catherine and Harry Fuchs. She married William 'Kirn' Birkman on September 13, 1958. Virginia and Kirn adopted a baby boy, Joseph 'Joe', into their lives, and through their actions and deeds, lived a life of love and kindness. Their home was always open for visits from friends and family.

Jean had many friends, and often spent time chatting with them at McDonald's. Jean was very altruistic. She attended St. George Catholic Church and loved to dedicate her time to volunteering at Little Sisters of the Poor Nursing Home. She loved to sing and could always be heard singing along to her favorite songs of the 30's and 40's. We all will sorely miss her voice, her love, her kindness and her spirit.

Jean is survived by her son, Joe, her daughter-in-law, Gabrielle and her three grandchildren, Elliott, Warren, and Calvin. You can make donations in her name to Meals-On-Wheels of Greater St. Louis http:/www.mowstl.orgonations.html


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
