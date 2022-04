Campbell, Virginia L.

86, passed away September 19, 2021. Wife of the late James G. Campbell; mother of Phyllis Ogden and Cindee Payne; grandmother of 11; great- grandmother of 11; great-great-grand- mother of 1.

Services: Visitation Friday, September 24th from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Funeral service at 12 p.m. Both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois Ave.) Interment Mount Hope Cemetery.