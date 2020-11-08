Ewen, Virginia G.

(nee Kreutz) Spouse of Charlie Ewen, mother of Tony Ewen, Cheryl Adank, Al Ewen, Angie Jung, Cindy Jung and Dan Ewen. Aunt, Great-Aunt, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and friend.

Grandma Ginny passed away on Oct. 30th, 2020 and is at peace after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Her life was defined by her love for her family, devotion to her grandchildren, love for all children, caring for the sick and less privileged as well as working with animals. A true believer in God she embraced the idea that needing less and helping others was the key to happiness. Throughout her life she would go without so those around her could have more of what they needed.

She was a swim coach for The Special Olympics, taught children's swimming lessons at the South County YMCA for many years, active member of Concordia Turners for decades, an avid water skier, and volunteer at the Suson Park Animal Farm.

Ginny rarely followed the crowd, doing things her way with no thought of what other people think. She would say, "God doesn't care what you look like, he cares what's in your mind, in your heart and what you do."

Always the athlete she pushed herself and others at all ages to be better than they ever thought they could become. Her drive and persistence gave her the nickname Grandma one-more-time.

Truly one of a kind. We all still love you... one-more-time. Rest in Peace.

Due to the pandemic there will be no ceremony, however, the family will be planning a celebration of life in 2021.