Haigler, Virginia H. "Jinks"

passed away on November 7, at age 79 in St. Louis, Missouri. The oldest child of the late Virginia and Gilbert Haigler, wife of the late Dr. Milton Fujita, sister of Ann Rittenbaum (Jim), beloved mother of Virginia Howell (John) and Louis Hanses, adored grandmother of Jack Howell, Ford Howell, Gini Howell, Sam Hanses, and Catherine Hanses. She is also survived by wonderful nieces, step-children, and step-grandchildren. Her grandchildren lovingly knew her as "Pete" named after her cherished Newfoundland.

Family and friends always saw Jinks as a fun, generous, kind, loving, and selfless person. She consistently had an uplifting and warm smile. People of all ages gravitated to Jinks and leaned on her for advice because she never judged. Jinks cherished travel with family, sunsets, early morning beach walks, shelling, her cats and dogs, horseback rides in the woods, happy hours with good wine, and anything involving her grandchildren. She was a best friend to many and a trusted person who always put others first.

She graduated Mary Institute in 1959, attended St. Luke's Nursing School, and later received a Masters in Social Work from Washington University in 1983. She worked at St. Louis State Hospital for years helping many and meeting the love of her life, Milton. She continued her training at Saint Louis Psychoanalytic Institute and spent the rest of her career supporting others with her profound empathy and dedication to her clients.

The family thanks the amazing nurses and doctors at St. Luke's Hospital and her loving caregiver Regenia Gales. We celebrate Jink's incredible life, and we will always miss our #1 fan. Burial will be private at Bellefontaine Cemetery and a celebration of her life will occur when possible.

Gifts to honor Jink's life can be made to Pink Ribbon Girls (a non-profit locally supporting those with breast and gynecological cancers) at PO Box 50253, St. Louis, MO 63105 or to the Missouri Botanical Garden where an outside memorial will honor her love of the environment.