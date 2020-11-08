Menu
Virginia L. Ripplinger

Ripplinger, Virginia L.

(nee Toupnot) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George R. Ripplinger Sr.; loving mother of George (Terry) Jr., Dennis (Shelley) and Richard (Pamela) Ripplinger; our dearest grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Tuesday, November 10 at 8:45 a.m. to St. Peter Catholic Church (Kirkwood) for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Monday 5-8 p.m



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
