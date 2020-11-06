Macrum, Virginia Lee

10/12/1937 - 10/29/2020. Virginia was born in St Louis to Robert and Marie (nee Bruns) Hinkson. She married William Macrum in 1955. She loved to be outside, whether gardening, planting flowers, feeding the birds, playing golf or traveling the world (including Greece, England, South America, and many other popular destinations). When not outside, she was content with knitting, crocheting, and attending Affton Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. Her life's work involved owning and operating the family business, Beldt's Aquarium in Hazelwood, and she retired as the Chief Financial Officer for Feed My People Food Bank.

Survivors include three children: Rebecca (Keith) Pfeiffer, Robert (Rhonda) Macrum, and Teresa (Geoff) Cole/Schaefer; thirteen grandchildren: Brian (Susan) Pfeiffer; Kelly Pfeiffer; Danielle (Michael) Conn; Heather (Jim)Vidal; Holly Bissell; Hillary Pfeiffer; Hannah Pfeiffer; Cathy Tharp; Lauren Pfeiffer; and Matthew Pfeiffer. Ryan Macrum, Stephanie Cole; Shawn Cole; twenty-six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Memorial contributions may be made to: Feed My People Food Bank of St Louis www.fee-my-people.org

Services: Visitation, Friday, November 6th, 2020, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Memorial Service, Friday, November 6th, 2020, 4 p.m., Valhalla Chapel of Memories.

www.valhallafunerals.net