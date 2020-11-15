Schreimann, Virginia "Gini" Lueking

11/7/20. Born January 24, 1924, Gini was the beloved daughter of Lance and Marguerite (Boyce) Lueking and sister of Bob. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Hank, and her daughters Jan (Bob) Whitehead, Nancy (Dave) Turnbull, and Susan Williams. She was the much loved "Mimi" to nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Classmates at Normandy High School, Gini and Hank reconnected after Gini graduated from the University of Wisconsin and Hank returned from WWII. They were married in 1947, and their love of adventure took Gini and Hank on travels to all corners of the world on all seven continents.

In a life of giving, Gini served on the boards of Care and Counseling, the Women's Association of Ladue Chapel, the Wednesday Club, and St Andrews Resources for Seniors. She was also president of her P.E.O. chapter, AXO sister, an elder at Ladue Chapel and a Stephen Minister.

Hank and Gini were in the first group chosen by St. Andrews as "Ageless, Remarkable St. Louisans". She also received the Univ. Of MO Home Economics Alumni Award for her work at SLCC-Meramec as an educational advisor.

Always ready for an adventure, Gini loved flying a plane solo in the 1940s. Her wry sense of humor and genuine caring drew people to her. She loved travelling, giraffes, bridge, molasses lollipops, planning family celebrations and adventures, hockey, Michigan Rummy, Roadrunner cartoons, loons on Wisconsin lakes, the Rep, and being surrounded by family on the beach at Longboat Key, FL.

Due to Covid restrictions, a celebration of Gini's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers contributions in Gini's memory may be made to a charity of your choice.