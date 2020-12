Farwig, Virginia M.

(nee Schlueter) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Dear mother of Mary E. Rosemann; dear grandmother of Matthew (Amanda) Krueger, Mark (Miranda) Krueger, Melissa Rosemann, and Heather Rosemann; dear "MeMaw" of Ryann, Avery, Addy, Ayden, Elli, Kash, and Benjamin; dear friend to many.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.boppchapel.com