Virginia L. "Gini" O'Connor

O'Connor, Virginia L. "Gini"

(nee Johnson), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Dr. John James O'Connor, Jr.; dear mother of John Patrick (Katie); dear Grammy of Madelyn and Eliza; dear daughter of the late Lewis E. and Mary G. Johnson; dear sister of Patty (David) Krieger, Tom (Etta), Larry (Anne) and Michael (Martha) Johnson; loving aunt, great-aunt, cousin, teacher and friend of many.

Services: Memorial Mass Saturday, October 9, 2021, 10 a.m., Immaculate Conception Dardenne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Ignatius Marthasville or Immaculate Conception Dardenne (see Newcomer website for additional info).


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Dardenne
MO
